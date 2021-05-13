MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.84 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBIA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 9,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $486.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

