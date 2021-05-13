ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.12. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 20,265 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASX. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

