SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $85.77

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.77, but opened at $80.02. SiTime shares last traded at $82.76, with a volume of 9 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

