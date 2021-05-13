ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $28.91

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $30.07. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
