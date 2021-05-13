ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $28.91

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $30.07. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

