Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.47 and last traded at C$36.43. 128,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 158,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

