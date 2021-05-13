Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $67.59

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.59, but opened at $72.24. Boot Barn shares last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 4,102 shares.
BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
