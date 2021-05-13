Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $67.59

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.59, but opened at $72.24. Boot Barn shares last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 4,102 shares.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

