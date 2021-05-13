TitanSwap One Day Volume Reaches $37.34 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $256.74 million and approximately $37.34 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00009564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01078154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00068577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00113087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062608 BTC.

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

