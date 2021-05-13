Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,445. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 89,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,124 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.