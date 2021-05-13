Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 23,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,471. The company has a market cap of $818.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Personalis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.