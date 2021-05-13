Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. 10,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

