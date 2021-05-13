Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $210.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,422. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.