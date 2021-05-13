T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.03. 23,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

