Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.01. 4,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,166. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.