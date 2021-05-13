UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.90. 60,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

