Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate Acquires 855 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate acquired 855 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $14,312.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,951.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 5,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $13,687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 609,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

