Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 117,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

