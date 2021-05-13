MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 2,319 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

