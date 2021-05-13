MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.