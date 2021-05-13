Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 1,381 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36.

