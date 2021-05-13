Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $234,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliance Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.20 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

