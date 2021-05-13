Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,537 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

