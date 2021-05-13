Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

