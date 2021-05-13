Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,740.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG traded up $40.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,212.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,419. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,386.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,180.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Booking by 28.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

