Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 24,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,733. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,132,734 shares of company stock worth $633,638,744.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

