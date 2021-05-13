Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.
Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 24,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,733. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,132,734 shares of company stock worth $633,638,744.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
