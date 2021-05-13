AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $863.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,682,000 after buying an additional 113,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AxoGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 56,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.