5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNP. Laurentian reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

VNP opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$231.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.