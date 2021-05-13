5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNP. Laurentian reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.
VNP opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$231.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
