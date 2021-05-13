Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $504 million-$512 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,493,549.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,549.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,240 shares of company stock worth $25,082,217. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

