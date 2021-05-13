CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CubeSmart stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.
In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Article: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.