CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.