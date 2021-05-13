American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

