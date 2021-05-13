Brokers Set Expectations for Allakos Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. Allakos has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $748,467.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

