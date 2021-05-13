FDM Group (LON:FDM) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

FDM Group (LON:FDM) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDM. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FDM opened at GBX 989 ($12.92) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,034.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,038.33. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.02.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

