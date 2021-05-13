American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMH. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

