Router Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.24 million and $2.32 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00020033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00590794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00234018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.97 or 0.01234754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01065369 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,475,734 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

