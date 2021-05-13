Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $16.18. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 21,215 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

