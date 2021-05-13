Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZNGA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 151,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,207,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,829.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,956. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Zynga by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

