New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Insider Buying Activity

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price rose 8.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.20. Approximately 1,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 528,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Specifically, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

