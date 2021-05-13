Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI) recently:

5/11/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

5/5/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

5/3/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

4/22/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 187,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 153,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

