Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $132.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.69. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. Research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Usio by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

