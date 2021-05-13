Unicly Chris McCann Collection Tops One Day Trading Volume of $450.00 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market cap of $450,062.82 and approximately $450.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Chris McCann Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00590794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00234018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.97 or 0.01234754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01065369 BTC.

About Unicly Chris McCann Collection

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Chris McCann Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Chris McCann Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Chris McCann Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UCMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.