Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target to $36.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 79,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

