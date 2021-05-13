Brokers Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

