Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

