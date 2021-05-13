Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

WHR opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.32. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

