Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.83 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $286.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.94 and its 200-day moving average is $287.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

