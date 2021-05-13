Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lifted by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 5.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

