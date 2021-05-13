AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.7% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.38 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

