EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck Buys 220 Shares

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck bought 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.53 per share, with a total value of $20,576.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,041.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NPO traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $96.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

