Insider Buying: Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGRX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.