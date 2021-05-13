Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO David Alan Barta Purchases 8,600 Shares of Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exterran stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 8,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,124. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 198.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 479,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exterran by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exterran by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

