Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Insider Stephen C. Estes Purchases 1,500 Shares

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REYN traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 1,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,883. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

